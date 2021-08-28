Expand / Collapse search

Van Buren Twp police looking for man who exposed himself to gas station employee

By FOX 2 Staff and Connie Rahbany
Photos via Van Buren Township police on Facebook.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Van Buren police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a worker at a gas station last week.

According to police, around 11:20 p.m., the man walked into the Shell gas station located on Rawsonville Rd and exposed himself to the woman working.

He drove off in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Contact Det. Mike Long at (734)699-8915 with any information.

