Vehicle hit by gunfire on I-96 near Meyers in Detroit overnight

Early morning gunfire on I-96 struck a vehicle near Meyers Road Friday, prompting a brief freeway closure search for evidence.

Investigators believe the driver's vehicle was hit by a stray bullet but wasn't involved in the suspected road rage incident which sparked the incident. There were no injuries reported, Michigan State Police said.

About four to five gunshots were reported being heard by another witness driving in the area at the time, who MSP believes was the intended target.

The freeway was shutdown on the E/B I-96 local lanes and Meyers. There was no evidence recovered, MSP said.

"Detectives have determined that one of the drivers was the intended target of this shooting and the second driver was an innocent bystander and their vehicle was struck by a stray bullet." said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "Detectives are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact 855.MICH.TIP or 1-800-SPEAK-UP."

