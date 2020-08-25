Vehicle with four shooting victims crashes into Church's Chicken in Detroit

A wild scene on Detroit's east side has police investigating not one but two different crime scenes where a quadruple shooting followed by a crash into a fast food restaurant left four injured.

Around 9:45 Monday night, four men in their late 20's were at O'Brien park near Bradford and Kennebec when a dark-colored Chevy Trailblazer with an unknown occupant pulled up and fired shots, striking all of them. One of the victims did return fire, but it's unclear if the shooter was hit.

The victims then tried driving themselves to a local hospital but while en route, plowed into the front door of a Church's Chicken on 7 Mile and Gratiot, causing extensive damage to the restaurant.

Footage showed more than half of the victim's vehicle had breached the front of the fast-food eatery.

From there, the four were all privately conveyed to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. While a news release from the Detroit Police Department labeled the victims' conditions as either stable or temporarily serious, it's not clear how each individual was doing.

Officers were last seen investigating both the shooting site as well as the crash site.

They ask if anyone has any follow-up information that they give the 9th Precinct a call.