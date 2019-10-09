Verge Trade Show and Market features local fashion designers Friday in Novi

The Verge Trade Show and Market is a chance for local designers to launch their businesses to the next level.

It is Michigan's biggest fashion event of the year and it's happening Friday in Novi All local designers will be featured at the Twelve Oaks Mall event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The Verge Trade Show and Market is happening the same day as Fashion Speak, our Fashion Conference," said Karen Buscemi, president and executive director of the Detroit Garment District.

For more information online, go to detroitgarmentgroup.org