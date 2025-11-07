Vessel runs aground in Detroit River

The Brief A vessel has run aground outside downtown Detroit Friday afternoon. The self-unloading ship is identified as the Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin.



A self-unloading vessel has run aground in the Detroit River.

FOX 2's camera over downtown spotted the ship not moving on the U.S. side of the waterway.

According to Boat Nerd, which tracks the paths of vessels moving throughout the Great Lakes, the identified ship is the Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin.

The vessel is a Canadian Steamship that was built in 1973 before being converted into a self-unloader in 2003, according to Canada Steamship Lines (CSL), a firm from Montreal, Quebec.

The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin outside the Renaissance Center.