Veteran concrete contractor is just a con artist say customers

A veteran concrete contractor claims he's having trouble recruiting workers. Now, his unhappy customers have drafted Rob Wolchek into service.

Ken Olson owns Veteran's Concrete and Healthy Homes and we have customers from both businesses who said that, instead of deploying for work, he retreated.

Salute Ken Olson - the leader of Veteran's Concrete, who people hire for patriotic reasons.

People like Christina, who is not exactly a happy customer.

"We have the utmost respect for the military and wanted to support our veterans," Christina said.

And even veterans like Keith. He gave Veteran's Concrete a chance.

"He said he would take care of me because I’m a vet and that was something he respected because he was a vet," Keith said.

But concrete Ken? He marches to his own drum. He says he gets cussed out every day and even hates concrete.

Which he must hate because he doesn't seem to get out to do the jobs, even after taking down payments. Some of his customers think Ken just doesn't care that their jobs never got done, and they might be right.

