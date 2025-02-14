Veteran resource fair to provide food boxes, VA help in Oakland County

article

The Brief Oakland County is hosting a veteran resource fair in Novi on Feb. 27. Vets, active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families will have access to numerous resources and assistance in accessing their benefits. Veterans will also get food boxes.



Oakland County veterans can receive food and access to resources during a fair planned later this month in Novi.

The Feb. 27 event is open to veterans, active duty service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and their families.

Oakland County veterans resource fair

Attendees can expect to receive information about a host of services available to them, including help with housing, assistance with registering for VA healthcare, behavioral health resources, and more.

Attendees will also receive food boxes, and Oakland County Veterans’ Services will be giving away Meijer gift cards to vets who live in the county and have a copy of their DD-214.

This free event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Novi Civic Center.

Register here.