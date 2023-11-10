Veterans honored for their service at Novi retirement home ceremony

One of the things that makes Veterans Day special is the stories we get to hear and share from the men and women who dedicated their lives to serving our country.

FOX 2 sat down with two veterans at Brookdale Novi who shared memories of this special holiday to show appreciation to the seniors who served America generations ago.

"Because of their service, they paved the way for what our service men and women do today," said Tech Sgt. Ben Bowerman, Air Force. "Part of me being here is so that we can show appreciation for them," said Tech Sgt. Ben Bowerman, Air Force.

Bowerman spoke at Brookdale Novi’s Veterans Day event. It was a chance to honor more than a dozen men who served in our military.

Vets like Raymond Kopja got emotional during the ceremony.

"Just the camaraderie that we have with some guys, the war stories that we have," said Raymond Kopja, Air Force veteran. "Although I didn't serve in the war, I was in between them."

FOX 2: "For them to say thank you to you, what does that mean?"

"It means a lot. Vets don’t get recognized enough," Raymond said.

Roland Arnold also served in the Air Force. The 97-year-old is the oldest living veteran at the senior living community.

He joined in 1945 and still remembers his dog tag numbers:36-495-870.

FOX 2: "Those are numbers you never forget."

"Never forget," he said.

FOX 2: "What kind of emotions does Veterans Day bring up for you?"

"It brings quite everything because it means so much for this country. For all veterans, you know, we’re all thankful that we went in service to serve our country," Roland said.

FOX 2: "What does it mean to share this moment with other veterans?"

"I love to share this moment because this is one of the most important things in my life," he said.

To veterans of all ages.. we appreciate your dedication and salute you this Veterans Day weekend.



