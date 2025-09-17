The Brief Vice President JD Vance will discuss tax cuts at a Howell manufacturing plant Wednesday. The Michigan visit comes after similar stops where the VP has discussed President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."



Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Michigan on Wednesday, where he will speak at a manufacturing plant.

He will speak at a precision metal stamping facility in Howell. He is expected to discuss tax cuts, according to a press release about the visit.

Vance is scheduled to speak at 12:30 p.m. Watch live above.

No further details were provided, but it comes after Vance has made similar stops in other states. Last month, he stopped in Wisconsin to promote President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

During the Wisconsin visit, he talked about how factories in his hometown of Ohio closed because of "a generation of failed politicians and stupid decisions." He went on to discuss how the president plans to bring back manufacturing jobs with tax cuts.

The night before the VP's visit, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted on social media about the impact tariffs are having on manufacturing jobs in the state.

"Here’s the bottom line. We all want to bring good-paying, middle-class manufacturing jobs back to Michigan. But the current tariff policies are making it harder for us to achieve that goal," she wrote. "That’s why I’ll keep doing everything I can to call for commonsense trade policies that support American workers and businesses."

The impact of tariffs on Michigan's economy has been a focus of Whitmer since Trump took office earlier this year. She recently traveled to Washington D.C. to share her concerns about tariffs, especially on the auto industry.

