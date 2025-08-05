The Brief The Michigan governor made another stop at the White House this year, meeting with President Donald Trump. Gretchen Whitmer spoke with the president about tariffs, the impacts that Medicaid recipients are experiencing, and recovery efforts following an ice storm. The governor and the president previous spoke about the Selfridge Air National Guard base and invasive carp during Whitmer's first visit.



Gretchen Whitmer met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday in what was her latest visit to the White House in 2025.

Topics the two spoke about included tariff impacts, the ongoing fallout from the ice storms up north, and how Michigan residents are managing changes to Medicaid.

What we know:

The governor's press secretary confirmed with FOX 2 that Whitmer had recently met with Trump.

She told the president about the impact that tariffs were having on Michigan's auto industry, continued work helping the state following a devastating ice storm earlier this year, and the harm that Medicaid recipients are experiencing following changes to the social safety net.

The governor is seeking two changes to Medicaid: a three-year period that allows Michigan to transition to a newer, more compliant system that fits the federal government's new rules and better collaboration with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

She also discussed the vacant manufacturing mega-site in Genesee County, which was intended to become the location of a chip manufacturing plant before its owner backed out.

What they're saying:

In a statement from the governor's office, she celebrated the previous work on the military base in Macomb County and securing funding to fight invasive carp threatening the Great Lakes.

"I will always do whatever I can to make life a little easier for Michiganders and strengthen our economy. We should do everything in our power to lower costs and grow more good-paying jobs in Michigan," she said. "I appreciate the president’s time and attention to the matters we discussed."

Related article

Dig deeper:

Michigan is among states hardest hit by the president's new tariff policies, citing the state's business ties to Canada and Mexico that focus on the auto industry.