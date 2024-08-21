Victim in critical condition after being hit by SUV on Metro Parkway in Clinton Township

Expand / Collapse search

By
Published  August 21, 2024 7:04am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Pedestrian in critical condition after Clinton Township crash

A pedestrian was injured after she was hit while crossing Metro Parkway at Gratiot early Wednesday. Police said the driver stopped and is cooperating.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after she was hit early Wednesday while walking in Clinton Township.

Police said the victim was in the crosswalk crossing Metro Parkway at Gratiot Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when she was hit by an SUV. 

The victim was taken to a hospital, while the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

