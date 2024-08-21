Victim in critical condition after being hit by SUV on Metro Parkway in Clinton Township
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after she was hit early Wednesday while walking in Clinton Township.
Police said the victim was in the crosswalk crossing Metro Parkway at Gratiot Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when she was hit by an SUV.
The victim was taken to a hospital, while the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information.