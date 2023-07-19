Victim found shot to death along M-14; police search for suspect

Michigan State Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death inside a car along M-14 in Washtenaw County on Tuesday,

Police said the 28-year-old Detroit man was found dead inside a car along the shoulder of the west side of the freeway near Earhart Road around 4:25 p.m. The suspected freeway shooting shut the road for about eight hours.

Now, the road is back open investigators are still searching for a suspect. Witnesses told police they saw a man in a hoodie standing next to the victim's car shooting a handgun before fleeing in a four-door older model sedan.

Police do not know what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 877-616-4677 or 1-855-MICH-TIP.