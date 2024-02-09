Victim grabs pen recorder from Peeping 'Tom' in UM-Dearborn bathroom

The University of Michigan-Dearborn is reporting a 'peeping Tom' incident inside a bathroom on campus Friday.

The campus safety department says it took place in the Natural Science Building at 12:50 p.m.

An individual reported being in a restroom stall when a subject put a pen recorder underneath the door.

The victim grabbed the pen, and the individual left the area.

The victim described the subject as wearing blue jeans and large gray sneakers. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, please contact the University of Michigan-Dearborn Department of Public Safety at (313) 593-5333.

