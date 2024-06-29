Victim identified in Howell shooting death

article

Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a Howell tattoo shop after responding to the scene for a "threats complaint," according to a release from the Howell Police Department.

The incident took place at Metro Studio Ink around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, at the 100 block of W. Grand River Ave.

Officers detained one person who was at the scene, said Howell Police Chief Michael Dunn in the release. They are cooperating with investigators.

The dead man, identified as 46-year-old Sean Thompson, was causing a scene according to police.

"There is a known history of disputes between business staff and Mr. Thompson," Howell police said in a release.

Police said there is no indication that Thompson was armed, but there were threats of violence.

As a result, the suspect in this incident fired one shot, striking Thompson and killing him.

The suspect in this incident was placed under arrest and lodged at the Livingston County Jail last night. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending formal arraignment.

"There is currently no threat to the public," according to police. Dunn also emphasized that the incident "did not occur near the Balloonfest event and is in no way connected to the event."

Police investigated the scene for several hours.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Green Oak Township Police Department, Hamburg Township Public Safety Department, and the Howell Area Fire Department all assisted the Howell Police Department in this case.