Victim rear-ended, carjacked on I-75 in Detroit

Three armed men stole a victim's pickup truck after rear-ending him in Detroit early Friday, police said.

Michigan State Police say the victim was on southbound I-75 near Clay when he was rear-ended around 1:20 a.m. When he pulled over, he was approached by three suspects who forcefully stole his 2022 Dodge Ram. The victim was not hurt, but the suspects fled in the vehicle.

Police tracked the truck and began pursuing the suspects before losing sight of the pickup. Eventually, it was spotted in the area of Curtis and Outer Drive and then found at a home on Sorrento, about one block away.

Police said they are speaking with people who were at the Sorrento address and collecting evidence from the truck.

