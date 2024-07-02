Victim rescued, Jeep pulled from Monroe County pond

An investigation is ongoing after a water rescue early Tuesday in Monroe County.

Around 12:05 a.m., a resident on Lulu Road near S. County Line Highway in Summerfield Township called 911 after hearing someone yelling for help from a pond behind their home.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded and found a male struggling to stay afloat about 20 feet off the shore. Deputy Shawna Hester entered the water and used a flotation device provided by the homeowner to rescue the person. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

During their investigation, deputies learned that a vehicle may have been involved, and located tire tracks from a field to the pond. They found the vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, and pulled it from the water.

The sheriff's office said the man rescued from the water gave conflicting information about whether anyone else was in the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 734-240-7722.