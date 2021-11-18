Victim safe and suspects in custody after Ferndale high school student abducted

article

Ferndale police say two suspects are in custody after a high school student from Ferndale was abducted at a gas station Wednesday.

The female student was returned to her family, the school said in a post on social media.

Police say the attempted abduction took place at Pinecrest and Eight Mile, where the student was refueling her car between classes at Ferndale High School and a consortium school in Oak Park. The incident occurred during school hours, a release from police said.

According to a letter signed by Dania H. Bazzi, the superintendent at FHS, the abduction was reported to Ferndale police who took swift action and were able to locate her with the help of the FBI.

"During this ordeal we were in constant contact with the Ferndale Police Department and City leadership. I want to express my immense gratitude to Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi and Ferndale City Manager Joseph Gacioch, along with their incredible team. We are so grateful to have such fantastic public servants working alongside us in the City of Ferndale," read the post.

Ferndale police would not provide additional information into the investigation but said there was no danger pertaining to this case that was present and the community is safe.

A previous version of this story reported only one person was in custody, according to police. It has since been updated.