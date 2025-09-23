Expand / Collapse search

Victims in fiery crash on I-96 in Novi identified; new information released

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 23, 2025 1:56pm EDT
The Brief

    • Two women were killed in a fiery two-car crash on I-96 in Novi early Tuesday morning.
    • The crash occurred after one car had a tire issue and was stopped in the left lane when it was rear-ended by the second vehicle.
    • The interstate was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup, causing significant delays.

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have identified the two people who died in a fiery crash on I-96 early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday on I-96 near Beck Road and caused an hours-long closure of the highway as authorities investigated.

According to Novi officials, both cars were heading east on I-96 when the first vehicle, an Acura, had a tire issue on the driver side. The driver was stopped in the left lane when a Kia rear-ended the car, igniting a fire that killed both drivers.

Officials identified the Acura driver as 30-year-old Neena Wang, from California. The Kia driver was identified as 57-year-old Sylvette Campbell, from Westland. There were no others passengers in the cars and nobody else was injured.

Novi police and the Michigan State Police investigated the crash. 

The interstate was closed for several hours, until 9 a.m. on Tuesday – nearly six hours after the crash.

The long cleanup on the freeway was due to the debris and fuel cleanup involved, Novi police said.

The Source: Information for this report is from MDOT, Novi police and from FOX 2 photographer at the scene. 

