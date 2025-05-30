Victims tied up, pistol-whipped during violent Washtenaw County break-in, police say

The Brief Four people are facing charges after a violent Washtenaw County break-in that happened in January. The victims were tied up and one was pistol-whipped, police said. Numerous firearms, including one stolen gun, were found during the investigation that led to the arrests.



Months after police say a Washtenaw County family was violently assaulted during a break-in, four people have been charged.

Michigan State Police troopers responded just before 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4 to a home in the 10000 block of East Willow Road on reports of a break-in.

What we know:

Troopers who arrived found two victims, a man and a woman, along with their 3-year-old child inside the home. Police said there was blood throughout the home, and it appeared that the house had been ransacked.

The adult victims said that they had been zip-tied, and one of them was pistol-whipped by masked suspects who impersonated police and forced their way into the home. The suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Jermond Matthews, 27-year-old Devin Javon Gates, Myran Deshawn Couch, and Kristi Lee Couch, allegedly demanded money and broke the victims' belongings, causing extensive damage throughout the house.

After the crime, the suspects fled the scene in a rental vehicle.

Detectives were able to identify several suspects and executed multiple search warrants. During these searches, police said they found evidence, including firearms and a tactical vest.

Earlier this month, Matthews, who is from Detroit, Gates, who is from Belleville, and Couch, who is from Romulus, were charged with first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, and unlawful imprisonment.

Another suspect, 44-year-old Kristi Lee Couch, of Romulus, was charged with aiding and abetting first-degree home invasion.

The suspects were all quickly arrested, and several more firearms were recovered, including one stolen gun, police said.

Matthews, Gates, and Myran Couch were given $50,000 cash/surety bonds, while Krisit Couch received a personal recognizance bond.

What we don't know:

It isn't clear if the suspects knew the victims, or why they targeted the home.