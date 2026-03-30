Victim's vehicle struck by bullet after fight between other drivers on I-96 leads to shooting

The Brief Police are seeking witnesses after a shooting on I-96 in Redford over the weekend. A driver whose vehicle was struck reported seeing people in two vehicles fighting before hearing gunshots. When police located one of the involved cars, the occupants told them the "unknown" shooters had left the vehicle.



A fight between two drivers on I-96 Sunday afternoon led to an unrelated driver's vehicle being struck by gunfire.

According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving on westbound I-96 near Beech Daly in Redford when she witnessed people in two white sedans fighting around 5:25 p.m. At some point, she heard a gunshot and discovered that her vehicle had been struck.

Police located one of the involved vehicles on Inkster Road, not far from the freeway and Redford Police Department. Two people who were in the car told police that the "unknown" shooters had left the vehicle.

"This investigation is continuing," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "This incident could have ended much worse. Unfortunately, we do continue to see people trying to settle simple disputes with a gun. If you witnessed this shooting, please contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP."