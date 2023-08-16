VIDEO: Amazon truck carjacked in Detroit neighborhood, packages scattered

Thefts of Amazon packages off of front porches happen all too often. But what about the theft of an entire Amazon truck? It happened on Wednesday on Detroit's east side.

Police say three suspects carjacked an Amazon delivery driver, one of whom had a gun, on Beaconsfield near Outer Driver on the city's east side on Wednesday.

"He said that so much just came in and hopped in the van as soon as he got out," neighbor Arielle Johnson said.

Her Ring doorbell camera captured the crime as the suspects sped off through the neighborhood, leaving the driver behind and scattering packages.

"While the vehicle was leaving the initial scene where the carjacking occurred, they dropped packages along the way," Detroit Police Commander Brian Harris said.

That's what prompted the call to Detroit Police, who recovered the packages and the abandoned Amazon truck in a field.

"When they ditch the Amazon truck, we believe there was another vehicle trailing them. They were able to escape in that vehicle and avoid capture," Harris said.

Police do not have much of a description, aside form three men 0 one with a gun.

The driver of the Amazon truck is physically okay but shaken up.

"It’s unfortunate that this young man – all he was doing is trying to earn a living and provide for his family and he has become a victim of such a heinous crime, a violent crime of carjacking," Harris said.

The investigation is ongoing.