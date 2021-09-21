VIDEO: Bear causes disturbance outside Traverse City home

A bear caused quite the scene in Traverse City when it took interest in a particular home over the weekend.

Officers with the police department arrived at a home near 9th and 10th Streets over reports an animal was causing property damage.

There, they found a black bear rummaging around the outside of a home. Police said the bear was primarily interested in bird feeders and the garage.

The department has urged people to elevate their feeders and limit access to food due to the presence of bears in that region of the state.

Police also reached out to the Department of Natural Resources for assistance.

Video of the incident was captured by Traverse City police, which was acquired by Storyful.

It was taken on Sept. 19.