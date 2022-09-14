Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show

A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown.

Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer hit a wall on a curved freeway ramp and topple over.

The accident happened on the I-94 eastbound ramp to the Lodge going southbound, Michigan State Police said. Other officers and EMS trucks arrive shortly after to tend to the officer while most of the procession drives by.

The motorcyle police officer suffered only minor scrapes in the crash and will be okay, according to Michigan State Police, which happened around lunchtime to the route to Huntington Place, formerly Cobo Hall.



