President Biden touts $7.5 billion EV charging station investment during Detroit Auto Show

President Joe Biden announced a big electric vehicle charging investment approval during his visit to the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday.

"We’re investing $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations all across America," he said. "So today, I’m proud to announce we’re approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own electric charging infrastructure throughout their state. You all are going to be part of a network of 500,000 charging stations."

Biden, who also spoke of his support of unions during the visit, said the stations would be installed by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

"The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified," the president said, adding that EV charging stations will eventually be as easy to find as gas stations.

Biden also talked about how production of electric vehicles has changed, with more of these vehicles being built in the United States.

"Thanks to American ingenuity, American engineers, American autoworkers, it’s all changing. Today if you want an electric vehicle with a long range, you can buy one made in America. If you want one that charges quickly, buy American. If you want one that’s fast in a quarter mile, buy American," he said.