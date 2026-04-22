Video: Choking woman saved by Madison Heights police officers

The Brief A 72-year-old woman was choking on cheese at a Madison Heights restaurant. Police rushed to respond at Charlie's Restaurant at 12 Mile and Campbell. Body camera shows the heroic rescue, using the Heimlich Maneuver to help the woman spit out the cheese.



In Madison Heights, a story of heroism - a woman was out dining when things to a turn, and she started choking.

Timeline:

The 72-year-old was saved by the quick actions of Madison Heights police officers - all recorded on body cameras April 16th.

On the video you could hear police rushing in, yelling, "Move, move, move. Where's she at?"

Police Chief Brent Lemerise says just after 7 p.m. that night, police got a 911 call about a woman choking at Charlie’s restaurant at 12 Mile and Campbell.

They quickly responded and immediately gave her soft back blows first, and then stood her up and used the Heimlich Maneuver.

Lemerise says they gave her so many abdominal thrusts that the officers had to switch and rotate.

Soon, the food popped out, and she began breathing again. The woman was discharged from the hospital later the same day.

Lemerise said she was choking on cheese, adding he is so grateful his team got it out quickly.

"I can’t be more proud, I’m very proud of the police officers, just the way they reacted so quickly," he said. "They got in there, they didn’t hesitate, the training kicked in.

"It was an amazing watch. Even from my perspective who’s been on calls like that so many times in my career, just you watch something like that.

"To watch the officers kick into action. You know not everybody wants to be that heroes. not everybody has that training. not everybody wants that spotlight or that moment. These officers had no hesitation. I'm very proud."

As for the woman, Lemerise says she’s fully recovered.

The woman wants to remain anonymous and is grateful the officers saved her life.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Madison Heights Police Chief Brent Lemerise and police bodycam video.



