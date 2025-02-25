Video: Macomb County deputy rescues family dog at scene of house fire

The Brief A family dog was rescued at the scene of a house fire in Macomb Township on Monday. Body camera video shows the sheriff's deputy run toward the house on fire to retrieve the dog. The dog was tethered next to the house when the deputy was able to slip a leash on it and unlatch it.



Newly released video shows a Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputy save a family dog during a house fire Monday.

First responders arrived at a Macomb Township residence in the 4600 block of Brentwood Street where smoke was billowing from the home at 12:39 p.m.

The 911 caller told dispatch she saw smoke and flames coming from a gas dryer in the basement and that she had placed the family dog outside on its tether and that no one else was inside.

Police arrived and placed the caller in a cruiser, then deputy Eric McCombs rushed and grabbed a leash from his patrol vehicle as smoke billowed from the house.

Bodycam video shows McCombs running to the side of the home, and quickly, but calmly securing the dog. McCombs then rushed from the home with the dog, finally securing the dog in a patrol vehicle with the homeowner.

The house was lost in the fire but the heroic actions of the first responders at the scene were praised by the sheriff's office for ensuring the safety of the two residents and family dog.

The Source: Information and video for this story was provided by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

