Video: Man opens fire through window of neighbor's West Bloomfield home

A West Bloomfield man was arrested after firing a gun into his neighbor's home Monday morning, police said.

The backstory:

The harrowing incident took place at 9:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Coach Lane, while residents were inside, but there were no injuries.

The man, who has not been named yet pending his arraignment, broke out a window and fired a gun with a suppressor on the barrel of the pistol while wearing a bullet-proof vest.

The man's wife called 911 to report her husband was suffering a mental health breakdown, was wearing a ballistic vest and had shot into their neighbor's home.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the man acting erratically with a firearm in his front yard. Officers used a Taser to subdue the man who was actively resisting officers.

Police were able to retrieve the gun and take him into custody without further incident.

Nest video of the incident showed the man firing a single gunshot into the air, then walking over to the neighbor's home, kicking the front door in a suspected attempt to break in. He then fired three shots into the residence.

The man was transported to the West Bloomfield Police Station where he remains in custody at this time as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has further information, is encouraged to contact the Detective

Bureau at (248) 975-8934.