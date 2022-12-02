VIDEO: Meteor crosses through Michigan sky, hundreds of sightings reported on Thursday

On Thursday night, if you happened to be outside around 7 p.m. and looked up to the sky, you may have seen an incredible sight as meteors blazed trails across the skies of Michigan, among other eastern states.

The suspected meteor was spotted many many in southeast Michigan and have been uploaded to the American Meteor Society's page, which tracks visuals of meteors.

The AMS reported they received more than 737 reports of a fireball over multiple states, including Michigan. Other states included Ohio, Pennsylvania, and go as far south as South Carolina and Tennessee.

The sight in the sky is reminiscent of the one from almost five years ago when a meteor blasted into Michigan at 28,000 MPH on Jan. 17, 2018. The difference between these two events is that meteor landed in Michigan where as the one viewed Thursday night appears to have streaked across the night sky.

Video from a Berkley doorbell cam captured it streaking as well.