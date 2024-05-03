Video shows man in stolen Challenger hitting 150 on Southfield Fwy, tased by police

Michigan State Police have released a chopper video that shows a man running from police with speeds hitting 150 mph on the Southfield Freeway on Thursday.

According to MSP, the trooper overheard a suspect run from a Detroit Police stop around 9 p.m. on Thursday. As the police helicopter was overhead, the officers can be heard calling out where the car was going.

The car, later identified as a stolen Dodge Challenger, was picked up by police going west on I-96 at about 130 MPH.

The car then turned around and ultimately went south on the Southfield Freeway. At this point, the car was weaving in and out of traffic with speeds topping 150 MPH.

The driver ultimately got off the freeway and the chopper's video showed the car navigating through a neighborhood when police cut it off. The suspect went around the first patrol car, clipped the front passenger side of a second car, and then spun out.

The driver jumped out of the car and lead a short foot chase before an officer got close enough to him and tasted him about two blocks away.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Detroit man, was lodged at the Taylor Police Department and charges are pending.

"Great work by Trooper 3 and Metro South troopers to take this suspect into custody safely." said F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We will continue to work with our local partners to help build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure."