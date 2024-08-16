Video shows parked cars on fire outside Detroit post office: 'It was a mess'

Dramatic cell phone video was captured minutes after a parked car was firebombed outside a post office on Harper Avenue in Detroit Thursday afternoon.

The fire quickly spread to five other cars in the parking lot.

Germany Bennett, who witnessed the incident and captured the video, works at Mr. B’s Car Wash next door to the post office. He said he was working on his vehicle, back turned, when he heard "a big ol' BOOM."

"My coworker came out and was like 'it’s on fire! It’s on fire! It’s on fire!" Bennett said. "We hurried up and moved our cars, and next think you know, all the rest of the cars started catching on fire. Just a bunch of booms and popping, it was messy – it was a mess."

Hours after the incident, FOX 2 spoke with the owner of the car that was firebombed and caused surrounding cars to go up in flames.

"Who would hate me enough to want to do something like that? Is this a signal ?" said Tiffany Randall, who's vehicle was targeted. "I don’t bother anybody. I just go to work, I take care of my children, and I go home."

Police are investigating the case as arson and are still working to determine who started the fire.

"First off, somebody did it in broad daylight. And then it’s like – what could have transpired for you to come to someone’s job to do this?" Bennett said. "It couldn’t have been that bad."

No one was hurt in the fire, according to police.