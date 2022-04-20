Why does the Mackinac Bridge close for ice? -- Video shows massive chunks of ice falling

article

The Mackinac Bridge has been closed several times over the past month because of falling ice.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge has closed 28 times due to falling ice. These closures usually last about five hours. In March, the bridge was closed for two days in a row.

While a bridge closure may delay your plans, it's necessary to keep people safe.

"In the case of falling ice, it is so dangerous, that it's cut and dried that we have to close the bridge," said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "We know it's a big inconvenience and we absolutely hate to close the bridge. We only do it in extreme circumstances."

A new video from the Michigan Department of Transportation highlights the reasons the bridge closes for ice. Watch it below.

The video shows sheets of ice as large as kitchen tables and 20-foot long spears falling from the bridge. While no injuries have been reported due to falling ice, vehicles have been hit and damaged.

"Seeing all these big chunks come down… it could hurt somebody really bad, if not kill," said MBA Maintenance Supervisor Joe Shampine, who has been inside of a vehicle hit by ice. "We see it all the time. It comes down and it'll crush you. It'll kill you."

Sometimes that ice is coming from 300 feet in the air. That's when it's the most dangerous.

Live bridge conditions came be found here.

