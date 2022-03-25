Mackinac Bridge closed two days in a row

article

The Mackinac Bridge remains closed to travel over concerns of hazardous falling ice conditions.

The famed bridge connecting Michigan's two peninsulas was first closed March 24 for similar reasons and remained shut down through the day.

There is currently no timetable for the bridge's reopening.

"Mackinac Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to hazardous falling Ice conditions. Currently there is no timetable for reopening. Avoid the Bridge area to allow Maintenance vehicles to operate. We will share more information as it becomes available," read a statement on the Mackinac Bridge Authority's website.

The bridge did reopen later Thursday. However, the authority advises against travel as of Friday morning.

Both strong winds and falling ice are common reasons the bridge would close access.

Local media reported on a driver trying to cross the bridge anyway on Thursday, with a police officer chasing after it a few moments later.