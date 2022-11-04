Vigil held for 2 teen brothers killed in Inkster house fire

"We thank you Father God that you are the God that binds all broken hearts and heal our wounds."

Words of comfort from a pastor as heartbroken parents remember their teenage sons who died in a house fire Friday October 21st.

"We thank you Father God that you are the God that binds all broken hearts and heal our wounds," the pastor said.

The emotions are just as raw as the day it happened.

"Disbelief I mean just ... I’m still, yeah," said Shannon Hall.

Hall is still struggling to comprehend that her sons, 17-year-old Alex, and 15-year-old Anthony, are no longer in this life.

"They were both great kids," she said. "Very happy. Lost their lives way too soon."

The tragic fire happened on the 27100 block of Florence in Inkster.

"I got off work. I came home. The house was black," she said. "I went in and there was smoke and I didn’t realize what was going on in my house. But, I called 911 when I saw my son on the floor, which looked like he was sleeping, but there was smoke everywhere."

The boys made mom and dad so proud, and so happy.

"Anthony was a real silly kid," she said. "He loved being silly. Taking silly pictures, playing around. Alex was a computer genius. He’d put a computer together. He was real smart. He started watching Shark Tank. I think he was going to be my next inventor, computer wiz."

A release of balloons - as family and friends looked to the heavens. But the family is also looking to Metro Detroit and beyond for help with their GoFundMe page, so they can say a proper, final goodbye.

If you would like to donate for the family's funeral, CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe page.

"Alex had a bright future ahead of him," said Elton Hall. "Just started getting letters from colleges. Anthony, was my special little man and they’re gone. We need help, to take care of these final arrangements, so anything anybody can do is appreciated."

Fire officials say they got to the scene in minutes but the fire had been going on for some time. It looked like it may have been an accident, but the exact cause is not known.