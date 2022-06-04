Vigil held for beloved owner of Hutch's Jewelry in Oak Park

A vigil was held Saturday for a well-known metro Detroit jeweler who was shot and killed in Oak Park earlier this week.

"He kept Detroit iced up. You know Detroit culture."

RELATED: Detroit man charged for murder of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson

"Great guy very charismatic. Had a great personality. Had a lot of knowledge about jewelry and the community. He was passionate about it."

Family and friends say, 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, the owner of Hutch Jewelers, made an impression on nearly everyone he got to know.

"Always personable when you meet him. I feel bad for his family because he was definitely that kind of guy. A family guy," said KeVon, a prior customer.

Hutchinson was shot in his SUV on Wednesday while leaving one of his stores on Greenfield near 9 Mile. Police said the suspect came up to his car and started shooting.

Hutchinson was fatally shot inside the vehicle. His wife, who was also in the car, was not injured.

The suspect, 44-year-old Ray Larry, was arrested shortly after the shooting and was charged Friday with murder.

Now, the family is looking to the community that he loved for some love of their own.

"Hopefully it brings everyone together and gives us some inspiration to keep his memory alive and keep pushing forward with what the city is for."