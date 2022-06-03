Detroit man charged for murder of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson

article

A 44-year-old Detroit man was charged in the shooting death of popular jewelry store owner Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson Wednesday afternoon in Oak Park.

Roy Donta Larry was arraigned Friday according to court documents and entered a not guilty plea, but bond was denied. He was charged with first-degree murder and firearm possession in a felony.

Police say Larry approached Hutchinson and opened fire, shooting him multiple times in what has been called by investigators a targeted killing.

The owner of Hutch's Jewelry was inside his in the GMC Yukon Denali with his wife at the time when a car pulled up in the lane next to Hutchinson and fired more than a dozen rounds into the SUV. She was uninjured. Hutchinson had just visited a pawn shop he owned near Greenfield and Miller.

Officers performed CPR on Hutchinson at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The longtime jeweler was popular with everyday residents as well as some of the biggest Detroit hip-hop artists providing custom jewelry, necklaces, pendants and Cartier glasses.

One of the social media tributes to Dan "Hutch" Hutchinson after his death.

Thursday Oak Park police said that investigators believed the gunman was the lone suspect in the fatal shooting, with no one else being sought.

"My brother worked for him," said Marcus Brown to FOX 2 Wednesday. "My brother gave me a call and was like, 'Something happened out here (with) Hutch.' I ran up here just to see. He was a good guy, that's all I can really (say) about him. I don’t understand this."

Felando Merriweather is CEO of the Hip-Hop Lab and one of Hutchinson's many customers.

"Especially being from Detroit one of the things you do, when you get some money, you want to go spend it with Hutch and get you some Buffs or get you a chain, it's important," he said. "It's a blow to the city and it's from out of nowhere, too. That's the craziest thing.

"Detroit and Hutch are like synonymous with each other. Out-of-towners get Buffs specifically from Hutch because of the rappers who made it famous in their music. It's going to be a huge loss to the hip-hop community, too."

Tributes have poured in online from rappers Icewear Vezzo, Sada Baby, BabyTron, and Doughboyz Cashout.

