Vigil held for Port Huron man who died after being held down by bouncers

Family, Friends, and community members gathered in downtown Port Huron on Saturday night to honor the memory of 26-year-old Joshua Conant, who lost his life in the early morning hours of November 4th.

Joshua's life was tragically cut short after a verbal altercation at the Roche Bar. Bystanders captured the scene on video as bouncers detained Joshua, prompting onlookers to plead for them to stop. When Port Huron police arrived, attempts at CPR were made, but it was too late.

"There's a lot I want to say, but I can't say now. I'm at a loss for words. Thanks to everybody that reached out to me and my family," he said, visibly moved by the outpouring of support," said Mark, Joshua's uncle.

As people walked peacefully through the streets of downtown Port Huron, they called for justice for Joshua, seeking answers and accountability for the tragic events that unfolded on that night.

"He was one of those guys who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it," a mourner told FOX 2.

A true hot rod fanatic, Joshua was remembered in a unique way as burnouts took place after the vigil, honoring his passion for fast cars and creating a fitting farewell.

Roche Bar remains closed as police investigate Joshua's death. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

