U.S. Customs and Border may probe travelers' social media history entering the country

Foreign travelers may need more than their passports to enter the United States; they may need to disclose their social media history.

Big picture view:

Landing at Detroit Metro Airport might require additional steps for those coming from outside the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced a new proposal and is seeking public input. Let's delve into the details. CBP filed a new proposal on Tuesday that would allow them to review the social media accounts and social media history, up to the last five years, of foreign travelers visiting the United States.

This will impact visitors eligible for the 'Visa Waiver Program,' which allows people from 42 countries to travel without a visa, provided they submit an application through the 'Electronic System for Travel Authorization' (ESTA).

However, changes to ESTA include additional requirements such as emails from the last decade, biometrics like fingerprints and facial recognition, and names, birthdays, and addresses of parents, siblings, and spouses.

Some travelers find this invasive.

Dig deeper:

Attorney Elias Muawad agrees, suggesting CBP is likely doing this to prevent terrorism, but he believes it will be difficult to achieve.

"Most of the stuff with terrorism, just so you know, Lauren, it's all on the black market on the Internet. It's not on a public Facebook page. And you're going to turn it over because the United States is not going to find out about it," said Muawad.

"I think it's very invasive to do that, especially kind of ironic almost. So I think it's a little interesting that we're doing that to come into the U.S., and I don't think it's necessary," said Novi resident Amelia Kakish.

"I think people will still want to come, but I don't think they're going to be very comfortable handing out their phones to Customs and Border Patrol, especially when they see what's going on around the country currently," said Macomb County resident Andrew Plunkett.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to CBP, and they responded in part:

"Nothing has changed on this front for those coming to the United States. This is not a final rule; it is simply the first step in starting a discussion to have new policy options to keep the American people safe. The Department is constantly looking at how we vet those coming into the country, especially after the terrorist attack in Washington DC against our National Guard right before Thanksgiving."