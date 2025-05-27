Village of Holly debates on the removal of Stiffs Mill Pond Dam

Neighbors in the Village of Holly are concerned about a community gem that might one day be a thing of the past.

Stiff's Mill Pond Dam has had Michigan leaders concerned over its stability, and officials may want to drain the dam for public safety. But many are meeting with state officials to come up with a way to save the dam.

What they're saying:

Many fear their dream property could soon become a nightmare.

"EGLE, the department through the state of Michigan they do have some concerns about the safety of the dam," said Travis Szarenski. "They’re proposing that the dam could be permanently removed."

Some tell FOX 2 that he decision to remove the dam may impact their property values.

"We have waterfront property, and as soon as that goes away, the property value gonna drop," said Andrew Kakos.

Village of Holly neighbors are also taking a stand and have started a petition to save the Stiff's Mill Pond Dam.

"Raise awareness; a lot of people here in Holly aren’t even aware that the pond could go away permanently," Szarenski said.

Dig deeper:

Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, say engineers for the village discovered the dam’s earthen embankments are not stable.

In a statement, officials say:

"The state has worked with the village to facilitate action to reduce the risk of failure. Work permitted in 2003 was never completed."

EGLE says it's not calling for permanent removal of the dam, but it says a high water event could endanger public safety. Meanwhile, many are meeting with state and local officials to explore options on how to save the pond.

"We do not want the pond to go away; we’re not going to let it go without a fight," said Szarenski.

"This is a fact-finding meeting," said Bob Hoffman. "What we need to impress upon them is that this is an asset owned by the Village of Holly, and we do not want it removed."

What's next:

EGLE says it remains hopeful for a constructive dialogue. Residents say if this dam goes, they will too.

"We will definitely move, we will move out of Holly, and I know darn well a couple of other people on our street are thinking the same thing too," said Kakos.