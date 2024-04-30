Virtual child concussion follow-up appointments now offered by Corewell

In 2022 research showed that 2.3 million patients who were 17 and younger, were diagnosed with concussions in the U.S.

But many pediatric patients don’t return for follow-up appointments after head trauma. A new partnership has found a way to make those follow-up appointments take place.

Mom Jaime Lindstrom remembers when her 12-year-old son suffered a concussion during his school’s basketball game.

"A kid had the ball he elbowed him right in the temple, and so Brennan got knocked down," she said.

"I blacked out for a second or two," said Brennan.

After the game, Brennan went home but still did not feel well.

"A ton of pain - (he said) 'Mom my head doesn’t feel right,'" she said.

A visit to the Emergency Center at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Troy Hospital found he had suffered a concussion.

"We had great care when we came for an initial visit," she said.

"Only about 14 to 16 percent have good follow-up," said Sarah Rauner, pediatric chief nurse Corewell.

A new pilot program, a virtual follow-up appointment if now being offered - developed by Corewell Health Children’s and sponsored by Toyota’s Way Forward Fund, is working to change that.

Now you don’t have to leave your house, it can be done with a computer or phone.

"We’ve got it set up so that our follow-up nurses call you within 72 hours you get a little blurb on your discharge instructions about it as well," said Rauner. "We'll call you within 72 hours and they will extend to you an invitation at no cost for us to follow up with you."

Raunder explained how the appointment usually goes.

"It comes with visual test that we do, as well as a test where we have them walk," she said.

Brennan and his family took advantage of the opportunity.

"It was just more convenient to do it at home," Brennan said.

"All around it was easy and great and made a really hard situation a little bit easier," said Lindstrom.

This initiative has been up and running for just a few months, but it’s already been a success.

"We have already since we have been doing this in October have increased that reach close to 50 percent," Rauner said.

