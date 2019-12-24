Volunteers help Detroit's homeless and in need on Christmas Eve

Not everyone will be able to sit around a tree, near the comfort of a warm fireplace this Christmas. That's where groups like 'Let's Help Warm Our Friends' comes in.

The group has been collecting supplies like toiletry items, food, coats, clothes, and much more so they can give to people in need for Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, they set up a table outside the Masonic Temple on the sidewalk and volunteers will hand out the items to Detroiters in need.

According to Nicole Carbagal, a former Detroit Roller Derby skater who organizes the event, they started a few years ago to help people in need and each year has gotten bigger.

Check it out in the interview above.

