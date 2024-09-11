Volunteers make 9/11 a day of service packing food with Forgotten Harvest

A number of events going on today in honor of 9/11 with special ceremonies were held in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Many were working to make this solemn day one of service. Over in Detroit, Wayne State University hosted an event where people packed meals for those in need.

"What's really memorable about today, 9/11, we really want to bring back this day as a day of service," said Adrian Lewis of Forgotten Harvest.

About 700 volunteers were on their feet at Wayne State University Fieldhouse, packing meals for those in need in honor of 9/11.

"For me, it’s the people that just were a part of life and it got taken away," said volunteer George Gomez.

Volunteers came in two shifts — one in the morning and one in the afternoon, putting together a total of 225,000 meal kits.

"I’m putting in whatever they tell me so that’s the best part," Gomez said. "So, what we’re doing is we’re refilling the boxes as they fill up everything individually, we make sure the tables have got supplies."

Forgotten Harvest says hunger is a huge problem.

"For Metro Detroit, one of the areas we're serving, one-in-five children are food insecure," said Adrian Lewis, CEO of Forgotten Harvest.

And one-in-seven nationally.

FOX 2's Roop Raj emceed the event, thanking the volunteers for their service.

"You’re among more than 30,00 volunteers across the country who are observing 9/11 by joining together in unity to pack a record 8.5m meals for Americans in need," Raj said.

Cities in 21 states participated, and this is the first time Detroit has taken part. Forgotten Harvest says it won't be their last.

"I want people to take away that together we’re stronger and together we can truly solve food insecurity," Lewis said.