Volunteers of America in dire need of winter clothes, home good donations

The traditional season of giving may be over but the need is still so great. Volunteers of America Michigan says donations are way down and they are in desperate need of supplies to help struggling veterans, seniors and families.

"I always find something," said shopper Claire Zadorozny. "I’m in here, I would say, several times a week."

But as shoppers search for deal after deal, Volunteers of America is also searching.

"What is in jeopardy is our donations here," said Kira English, manager, VOA. "Our thrift stores donations are slowing down a bit due to the holiday season. (With the cold weather) people don’t really want to come out and donate different items."

And the shortage is not just at the Westland location.

"There is a large need at all six of our locations," she said. "People can stop by at Volunteers of America Thrift Stores from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sunday’s 10 a.m. to 7 p.m."

Finding low prices not only helps consumers but it has a major impact on the community because this organization takes the proceeds from your purchase and puts it to good use.

"Whether it be providing housing to seniors in need, social services to veterans, Christmas toys to families in need," English said. "We do it all and extend a helping hand to a wide range of communities."

That’s why many say they like shopping here because it supports the community and so much more.

"Another person’s trash is another girl's treasure," quipped shopper Heike Curylo. "It's really helpful for the environment."

So gather items you don’t need and make a positive change.

"Most of the winter clothing items we need are winter clothing items and we also need household goods," English said.