Volunteers of America launches online thrift store in Michigan

Love thrift shopping? Now you can do it from the comfort of your home.

Volunteers of America Michigan recently launched an online thrift shop.

"We are excited to be launching our new online thrift store. When you shop online, the items you purchase will be carefully packaged by hand and delivered directly to your doorstep. Everyone should feel good about visiting because when you are shopping at our stores or online, you’re serving those in need," said Alex Brodrick, Volunteers of America Michigan president and CEO.

The nonprofit that provides social services decided to start an online shop after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close its five Michigan stores.

