Volunteers of America helps Michigan veteran left homeless by COVID-19 pandemic

Volunteers of America is celebrating 125 years of serving people across the country, including a disabled veteran from Michigan who became homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Without the Volunteers of America I don't know where I would have ended up," Kyle Jackson said.

Jackson, 38, found himself homeless last year after his apartment building had a COVID-19 outbreak. He has underlying health conditions so he was advised not to return home and had no idea where to go.

Another veteran referred Jackson to Volunteers of America.

"They [VOA] lodged me in a hotel and I was in quarantine isolation for several months while they helped find me an apartment in Detroit to live because at that point, I was homeless," he said. "I thought my service to my country was done and over and here it is I'm finding out that someone's helping serve me and assist me in my life."

The organization was founded in New York in 1896. It quickly expanded, with a Traverse City location opened. It now serves people all over the state.

"To know that Volunteers of America cares so much, not just about veterans but about people, that made my heart sing," Jackson said.

In addition to helping vets, the VOA offers an adopt-a-family program and Operation Backpack.

VOA provides backpacks and school supplies to children.

"We're also one of the state's largest providers to affordable senior housing across the state, from Detroit all the way to Battle Creek and up to Lansing," said Laura LeBlanc, with VOA.

The organization adjusted its services to continue to help people during the pandemic.

"Just in 2020 alone we touched more than 10,000 people across Michigan," LeBlanc said.

Food pantries were added to the organization’s locations to help those facing food insecurity.

The organization is asking the community to support it as it celebrates its anniversary.

"We're hoping that this week in celebration of our 125th that you'll give of your hearts and minds and something meaningful for you to change a veteran's life, a senior's life - or even a family in need," LeBlanc said.

Click here to learn more about VOA and to get involved.