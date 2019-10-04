Vote for Hazel Park K-9 team to win new police SUV

The Hazel Park police department needs your help getting a new SUV for one of their K-9 teams.

Officer Michael Kasdorf and his police dog Lando recently rescued a missing 2-year-old who wandered into and got stuck in a closed garage.

The temperatures reached 90 plus degrees but Lando found the child before he was injured. So, he's deserving of a new ride.

You can help the department by simply voting in an online contest.

K-9 teams from all over the country are eligible to win. Other K-9 teams from Michigan in the contest are from Marysville, Paw Paw and Saginaw.

You can get more information on the contest and cast your vote here.

The contest is put on by the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. They've donated thousands of ballistic vests, hundreds of NARCAN kits for dogs, health insurance premiums and much more.