Metro Detroit man unveils voter app, hopes for 500k users by midterm

article

Myron Ragsdale of Royal Oak-based 4th & Main Media decided to create InfoVote as an attempt to boost voter turnout among black millennials.

The free app allows users to register to vote, check their registration status, find their polling location, and find out how to request an absentee ballot.

Voters can also thoroughly research candidates' backgrounds among other things. The app will also include surveys about social justice.

You can download the app here:

Apple

Google Play