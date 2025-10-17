Voting in Michigan: Last day to register to vote online, by mail nears

The Brief Michigan residents can register to vote online, by mail, or in person. After Oct. 20, you must register in person at your clerk's office. In-person registration is permitted until 8 p.m. on election day.



Time is running out to register to vote online or by mail for the November 2025 election.

Monday, Oct. 20 is the final day to register online or by mail if you plan to vote on Nov. 4. Not every municipality will vote that day, but many have elections scheduled, including Detroit, where voters will decide on the next mayor.

How to register to vote in Michigan

Registering to vote online:

To register to vote online, visit this website and fill out your information.

Registering to vote by mail:

To register by mail, fill out this form and mail it to your local clerk's office by Monday. If you do not place the application in the mail by then, you can hand-deliver it to the clerk up until election day.

Find your clerk here.

Registering to vote in person:

Registering to vote in person is allowed up until the time polls close on election day. As long as you are in line to register by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to register and cast a ballot.

To register to vote, visit your clerk's office.

How to check your registration status

Unsure if you are registered to vote? Checking is easy.

Visit this website and fill out your information to check your registration status.

You can also use that same website to view a sample ballot, find your polling place, locate a ballot drop box, and check if you are signed up to receive an absentee ballot.