Voting in Michigan: Monday is the last day to register to vote online, by mail

The Brief Oct. 21 is the last day Michigan residents can register to vote online or by mail. After that deadline, residents must register to vote in person at their clerk's office. In-person registration is permitted until 8 p.m. election day.



Time is winding down to register to vote online and by mail in Michigan.

If you aren't yet registered, you have until the end of Monday, Oct. 21 to register online or get your registration application in the mail. If you miss the Monday deadline, you'll still be able to register all the way up until election day, which is Nov. 5, but you will need to visit your clerk's office in person to do so.

Register to vote here or download the registration form here.

If you are registered to vote, but in a different city or township than the one they live in currently, you will need to re-register to vote.

Unsure if you are registered? You can check your voter status here.

Registering to vote in person

All Michigan residents who are eligible to vote can register at their municipality's clerk's office until 8 p.m. election day.

Find your clerk's office here.

While at the clerk's office, newly registered voters are eligible to fill out an absentee ballot on the spot rather than waiting to vote on election day.

Learn more about absentee voting.

Eligibility for registering to vote in Michigan

If someone wants to register to vote, they need a few things. They must be a U.S. citizen, live in Michigan, and are not currently serving a prison sentence.

Pre-registering to vote is available to anyone who is at least 16 years old - though someone can only cast a ballot after turning 18. Six months after they turn 17, the state will automatically register them to vote.

Related article

If they are 18 years old by election day, they will be permitted to vote.

In order to register, someone must show proof of where they live, which can include either a driver's license or state ID, a current utility bill or bank statement, or a paycheck.

The application can be filled out online, at a Secretary of State branch office, at the clerk's office, or through the mail. Once the application is processed, the clerk's office will send a voter registration card.

Learn more here.

Other voting resources

Complete guide to early voting

How to view your ballot

What to know about absentee voting

How to track your absentee ballot