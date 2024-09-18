Voting in Michigan: Where to vote in the 2024 presidential election

article

The Brief The presidential election is Nov. 5, 2024. In addition to voting in person on election day, voters have the option to vote through the mail or cast an in-person ballot ahead of election day.



With election day less than two months away, it's time to make a plan for how you'll cast your vote.

You can vote ahead of time in person, absentee through the mail, or in person on election day.

Here's what to know about voting options and locations:

Absentee voting in Michigan

How to get an absentee ballot

There are a few ways to request an absentee ballot in Michigan, the one voting method that lets you vote from the comfort of your home.

You can do this by registering on the Michigan Secretary of State website, calling your city clerk and asking for an application to be mailed to you, downloading the application from the state’s website and mailing it in, or going directly to your clerk’s office.

Absentee and mail-in ballots for most voters will be issued beginning on Sept. 26, which is 40 days out from the November election.

Military and overseas voters (MOVE) ballots will be sent out starting on Sept. 21.

Related article

Where to turn in an absentee ballot

Your ballot needs to be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To ensure your vote is in and counted, the state recommends you mail it to your city or township's clerk within two weeks of Election Day. This year, that date would be Oct. 22.

An absentee ballot can also be returned to your early voting site, where you can put the ballot into a tabulator yourself.

However, if you want to wait, you can also turn in your ballot in person on Election Day by turning it in at your clerk’s office, a drop box, or your polling place. Find your clerk's office address and drop box locations here.

Early voting in Michigan

All Michigan voters have the option to cast their ballots in person ahead of election day.

When it is available depends on where you live. The early voting period begins the second Saturday prior to election day - Oct. 26 for the presidential election - and ends the Sunday before an election - Nov. 3 this year.

However, communities may decide to provide additional days of early voting. Under state law, communities can offer up to 29 days of early voting.

Confirm when early voting starts in your city or township here and find your early voting location here.

Related article

Where to vote on election day

If you'd prefer to vote on election day, you can cast your vote at your polling place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 5. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be able to vote.

In addition to voting in person, as noted above, you will be able to bring your absentee ballot and have it tabulated on election day if you haven't already submitted it.

Find your polling place here.