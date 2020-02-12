VP Mike Pence speaking today at Keep America Great event in Troy

article

Vice president Mike Pence is speaking in metro Detroit today, Tues, Feb. 25 at a Keep America Great event.

If you'd like to attend, you must register for tickets. You may register for up to two tickets and they're given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must verify through a text message.

Get more information and tickets online here

The event is at 5 p.m. at Detroit Marriott Troy hotel on Big Beaver Road.

Heads up - Big Beaver will be closed in both directions near Livernois between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., and also between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. for Vice President Pence’s visit.

This will involve a full closure of the Big Beaver and Livernois intersection. The portion of Big Beaver that will be closed is immediately west of Livernois. No through traffic will be able to pass on Big Beaver in that area, however, during the listed times.

Drivers are recommended to avoid the area during the listed times if possible.

Check the latest traffic before you'll be out driving at www.fox2detroit.com/traffic.

Pence's visit comes on the heels of several Michigan visits from President Trump.

In 2016, Michigan emerged as a key battleground state in Trump's path to election victory, including winning former Democratic stronghold Macomb County. In that election, Trump won the state by 13,107 votes.

As campaign trails ramp up for 2020, Michigan again appears to be in the spotlight for stump speeches by the president and his challengers.

President Trump was in Warren in January, amid his impeachment trial in the Senate, and in Battle Creek back in December, the same night the House of Representatives voted on the two articles of impeachment.